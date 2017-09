Justices Urged To Strike Fed. Circ. Limits On CBM Reviews

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Google Inc. and a group of banks have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Federal Circuit decisions limiting the scope of America Invents Act covered business method patent reviews, saying the rulings undermine the program and leave it “toothless.”



In separate cert petitions filed last week, Google and the banks took aim at a pair of decisions by the appeals court that restricted the number of patents subject to the so-called CBM review program and cast aside the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s broad reading...

