House Passes Tweaks To DHS Information Sharing Rules

By Michael Macagnone

Law360, Washington (September 12, 2017, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The House of Representatives passed a package of bills Tuesday that would pull out kinks in how the Department of Homeland Security handles information internally and shares it outside of the agency.

The bills — the Unifying DHS Intelligence Enterprise Act, the Department of Homeland Security Classified Facility Inventory Act and the Department of Homeland Security Data Framework Act of 2017 — would require the DHS to issue new department-wide rules on information handling and analysis, inventory its classified facilities and institute new data protection policies...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular