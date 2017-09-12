House Passes Tweaks To DHS Information Sharing Rules

Law360, Washington (September 12, 2017, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The House of Representatives passed a package of bills Tuesday that would pull out kinks in how the Department of Homeland Security handles information internally and shares it outside of the agency.



The bills — the Unifying DHS Intelligence Enterprise Act, the Department of Homeland Security Classified Facility Inventory Act and the Department of Homeland Security Data Framework Act of 2017 — would require the DHS to issue new department-wide rules on information handling and analysis, inventory its classified facilities and institute new data protection policies...

