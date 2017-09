Pa. Court Tosses ‘Excessively Rambling’ Med Mal Appeal

Law360, Los Angeles (September 12, 2017, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court affirmed Tuesday a jury verdict clearing health care providers of failing to diagnose a man’s cancer, saying an “excessively rambling” appellate brief could’ve warranted dismissal of the appeal for violating court rules regarding word counts but was nonetheless without merit.



In a published opinion, a three-judge Superior Court panel upheld a jury’s decision in favor of Albert Einstein Medical Center, five doctors and others named in a suit brought by estate administrator Florence James alleging the health care providers failed to properly...

