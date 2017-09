Jackson Lewis Hires Ex-Morgan Brown Employment Atty

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Jackson Lewis PC has announced it has further bolstered its ranks in Boston with the addition of a principal from Morgan Brown & Joy LLP, saying the new hire brings with her years of experience advising clients on a full range of labor and employment law.



Rachel E. Muñoz — who joined the firm after spending almost nine years at her former firm — counsels and advises employers on various issues such as hiring, background checks, discrimination and harassment cases, wrongful termination, and wage and hour...

