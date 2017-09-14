Dykema Hires Ex-Aronberg Goldgehn Corporate Finance Atty

By Hannah Meisel

Law360, Springfield (September 14, 2017, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Dykema’s Chicago office added longtime area attorney Cynde Munzer to its corporate finance practice group this week from Aronberg Goldgehn.

Munzer, who has represented dozens of companies, private and public, large and small, told Law360 on Thursday she was “thrilled” with the opportunity to join such a large and well-resourced firm with “phenomenal” attorneys.

“We have phenomenal resources here to service my clients,” Munzer said. “I came here in part for my clients so they would be able to benefit from the great platform we have...
