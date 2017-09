Photo Agency Can't Sue McGraw-Hill For Infringement

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday that a stock image agency couldn’t sue McGraw-Hill for using images without permission in textbooks, saying the group’s agreements with its photographers didn’t actually give it standing to sue.



Acknowledging that the issue is “often litigated” and has “no bright line answer,” a three-judge panel said the assignment agreements that DRK Photos signed with photographers merely granted the agency “the bare right to sue,” which does not make it the legal owner of the photos’ copyrights.



That means DRK lacked standing...

To view the full article, register now.