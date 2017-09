Pepsi Accused Of Skirting FCRA Rules With Credit Checks

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A PepsiCo Inc. subsidiary is violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act by failing to disclose to job applicants that it accesses their consumer reports, according to a proposed class action that was removed to California federal court this week.



Named plaintiff Altareek Grice claims that he applied for a job at Bottling Group LLC in August 2016 and that during the application process, the company accessed his consumer report from Carco Group Inc. without making the requisite disclosures that the FCRA requires. The law requires employers...

