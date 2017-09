Chance The Rapper Stole Jazz Sample, Suit Says

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A jazz musician accused Chance the Rapper of ripping off a large portion of one of his songs for a sample that was used on one of Chance's tracks in a suit filed Tuesday in Illinois federal court.



Abdul Wali Muhammad claims that the Grammy-winning Chicago rapper, whose given name is Chancellor Bennett, infringed his copyrighted song “Bridge Through Time” for a sample on the Chance song “Windows” from the debut record “10 Day,” which was released for free download in April 2012.



The suit, which...

