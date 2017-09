Davis Polk Atty Headed To State Dept. Discloses $4.2M Income

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP partner President Donald Trump nominated earlier this month to serve as legal adviser at the State Department took home a nearly $1.5 million partnership share and $2.7 million salary from the firm since January 2016, according to a financial disclosure report obtained by Law360 on Tuesday.



Jennifer G. Newstead filed the public financial disclosure report with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics on May 3 and was nominated by the president Sept. 2. The report also details an anticipated partnership share...

