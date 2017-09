Seward & Kissel Must Face Lighting Co. Ex-Owner’s Suit

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday denied Seward & Kissel LLP’s bid to toss a malpractice suit, finding the suit plausibly alleged the firm failed to conduct due diligence over the sale of a lighting efficiency company to another company later implicated in a Ponzi scheme.



U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III denied Seward & Kissel’s motion to dismiss a malpractice suit brought by Mitchell Barack, the former owner of Massachusetts-based ESCO Energy Services Co. Inc., claiming the firm failed to notice red flags...

