Jackson Lewis Taps Ex-Lewis Brisbois Atty For LA Office

By RJ Vogt

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Jackson Lewis PC has bolstered its Southern California lineup with the hiring of a specialist in counseling and defending companies in employment litigation from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP.

The firm announced Sept. 5 that Tracy Costantino has joined its Los Angeles office as a partner. Boasting 20 years of experience in employment law, Costantino has appeared before tribunals including administrative hearing boards and the California Courts of Appeal.

Costantino, who started Sept. 1, told Law360 in a phone interview Thursday she is excited to...
