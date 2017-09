Securus, Rival Want Two Prison Phone Patents Cut From Suit

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Securus Technologies and Global Tel*Link jointly asked a Texas federal judge Tuesday to dismiss all claims regarding two patents in an ongoing dispute over their use in prison phone systems, leaving the claims of five other patents to be resolved.



In a joint motion filed with Texas’ Northern District, Securus Technologies Inc. and Global Tel*Link Corp. asked the court to dismiss without prejudice all infringement claims that Securus had brought against GTL relating to U.S. Patent No. 8,180,028, as well as counterclaims brought by GTL against...

