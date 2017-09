Westinghouse Can Pay Bonuses To Retain Key Employees

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC was given the green light Tuesday to implement a $13.8 million bonus program meant to incentivize more than 200 of the bankrupt nuclear energy giant’s employees to continue working over the coming months while the company is in Chapter 11.



The motion approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael E. Wiles enables Westinghouse to sweeten the pot for “key employees” who may be looking to resign or test the job market in light of the company’s ongoing bankruptcy in New York. The program...

