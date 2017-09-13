State Department Greenlights $5.23B Canadian Arms Deal

Law360, Washington (September 13, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. State Department announced Tuesday it has approved a possible $5.23 billion sale of 18 F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets and other weapons and equipment to the government of Canada through the Foreign Military Sales program.



In addition to the Super Hornets, the sale would include a broad range of military equipment such as communications and radar gear, Sidewinder missiles, GPS systems, “electronic warfare countermeasure systems,” replacement aircraft parts, and guidance units, allo produced by Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, General Electric and Raytheon Missile Systems...

