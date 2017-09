Texas Bar Sues Austin Atty Over Misleading ADA Letters

Law360, Houston (September 13, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT) -- An Austin attorney, who in July was hit with a three-year ban from practicing in the Western District of Texas because of his abusive litigation practices in a series of Americans with Disabilities Act suits, is now the target of a State Bar of Texas lawsuit alleging unethical behavior.



The lawsuit, filed Monday in Travis County district court against Omar Weaver Rosales, alleges that, in violation of several Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct, Rosales sent letters to at least 10 health care providers in cities...

