Univ. Of Miss. Hospital Avoids Revival Of Patient-Release Suit

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi state appellate court declined to revive a suit accusing the University of Mississippi Medical Center of releasing a patient too early, saying the lower court judge was right to find the expert witness for the patient’s estate “unreliable” and to hand a win to the center during a bench trial.



Karl Hodges, suing as the administrator of the estate of his son Isaac Hodges, was unable to convince the appellate judges that his expert witness, Dr. Lawrence Brickman, met the legal standard, with the...

To view the full article, register now.