German Co. Hit With Antitrust Suit Over Car Door Latches

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of auto dealers sued German auto parts manufacturer Kiekert AG on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to fix the prices of vehicle door latches, saying they were tipped off when the company agreed to pay $6.1 million and plead guilty to similar U.S. Department of Justice allegations in March.



In a 95-page complaint, the dealerships said that Kiekert and its U.S. subsidiary were part of a long-running conspiracy that inflated the prices of side-door latches and latch systems, known as “minimodules.” The case is...

To view the full article, register now.