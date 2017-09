'Uptown Funk' Stole Sound From '80s Funk Hit, Suit Says

Law360, San Francisco (September 13, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A family-owned music publishing house on Tuesday sued music producer Mark Ronson and a group of songwriters and music distributors, including Sony Entertainment, Spotify and Apple, claiming in New York federal court that the songwriters ripped off the 1980 funk hit "More Bounce to the Ounce” to create Bruno Mars’ hit single "Uptown Funk.”



New York-based Lastrada Entertainment Company Ltd. alleges that the songwriters copied a three-note introductory talk-box melody doubled on a guitar, a talk-box vocalization of the word “doh," a "clap groove on the backbeat"...

