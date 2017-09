Oil Exec Accused Of Lying To Banks Is Convicted Of Contempt

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT) -- An oil businessman who failed to disclose his assets to a Chinese bank that won a $5 million judgment against him was found guilty of criminal contempt on Tuesday, with a New York federal jury taking less than three hours to convict.



Raheem J. Brennerman and his company, sued in 2015 by an affiliate of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China for defaulting on a loan, were each found guilty of two counts of contempt for failing to comply with discovery requests. The verdict comes...

