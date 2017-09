Lender Asks 2nd Circ. To Nix Loan Program Investor Row

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Subprime lender Regional Management and others urged the Second Circuit on Tuesday to reject a bid to revive an investor lawsuit over alleged disclosure issues with a loan program ahead of offerings of stock owned by several private equity funds, saying there is no evidence the company made misleading statements.



Regional Management Corp., certain company officers and directors, and private equity funds Palladium Equity Partners III LP and Parallel 2005 Equity Fund LP told the appeals court that U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain correctly dismissed...

