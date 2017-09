Moldova's Appeal Of $27M Ruling Bounces To Lower Court

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Moldova on Tuesday agreed to drop a Second Circuit appeal of a $27.5 million judgment against it over a dispute involving natural gas supply contracts in Russia so that challenges to the award, issued to a British Virgin Island’s company, can be streamlined in a lower court.



In an agreement with Moldova, Gater Assets Ltd. supported vacating the judgment, which had been awarded by default, so that lawyers for the country and its natural gas distributor could file motions on its merits.



A New York federal...

