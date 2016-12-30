Defense Co. Seeks Quick Win In Retaliation Suit

By Chuck Stanley

Law360, Washington (September 13, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A security contractor asked a Virginia federal judge on Tuesday to toss claims from a former employee who oversaw a State Department security contract in Afghanistan that the contractor retaliated against him for pointing out fraud and misappropriation of funds, saying the employee was not engaged in protected whistleblowing activity under the False Claims Act and that he was fired for cause.

Jeffry Irving was fired from his position as deputy program manager on PAE Government Services Inc.’s Bridge Afghan Security Contract in Kabul, Afghanistan, for...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Irving v. PAE Government Services, Inc. et al


Case Number

1:16-cv-01617

Court

Virginia Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: False Claims Act

Judge

T. S. Ellis, III

Date Filed

December 30, 2016

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular