5th Circ. Affirms Toss Of FCA Suit Against AndroGel Maker

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a lower court’s decision to toss allegations that Solvay Pharmaceuticals Inc. caused health care providers to wrongfully bill the government for three of its drugs in violation of the False Claims Act, saying the relators didn’t offer sufficient evidence to back their claims.



A three-judge panel ruled that relators John King and Tammy Drummond failed to prove that they were the original source of allegations against Solvay’s AndroGel drug and lacked evidence that the alleged off-label marketing of the company's Luvox and Aceon drugs...

