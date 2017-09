Sierra Club Sues For Trump's Border Wall Docs

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is violating the Freedom of Information Act by not releasing officially requested information on the environmental impacts of erecting structures along the border between the U.S. and Mexico, the Sierra Club alleged Tuesday in California federal court.



Requests for information have either failed to produce documents or have not prompted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to reach determinations on the bids, according to the environmental advocacy group’s complaint in the Northern District of California.



The Sierra...

