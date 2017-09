ExamWorks' $86.5M Settlement Fund Gets Chancery Court OK

Law360, Wilmington (September 12, 2017, 8:58 PM EDT) -- An $86.5 million settlement received approval Tuesday in Delaware state court, resolving the class litigation pending between shareholders of medical examination provider ExamWorks Group Inc. and the company’s officers, directors, financial advisors and legal counsel over its $2.2 billion acquisition by private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners.



During a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, class attorney Michael Hanrahan of Prickett Jones & Elliott PA told the court that the settlement was achieved after mediation with a retired federal judge just before the case was set to...

