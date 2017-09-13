Expert Analysis

Understanding Force Majeure In The Aftermath Of Harvey

By Jessica Crutcher, Michael Lennon and Charles Kelley September 13, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT) -- At this point, it is impossible to assess the full impact of the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. However, we can predict that it will have wide-ranging effects on the ability of some members of the energy industry to fully perform contracts — from production, to transport, to the provision of oil- and gas-related goods and services.

It is common knowledge that some of the largest oil and gas production operations and refining facilities in the United States were forced to shut in or shut down...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular