Dynavax Escapes Shareholder Suit Over Hepatitis Vaccine

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal court on Tuesday tossed a proposed class action alleging biopharmaceutical company Dynavax Technologies Corp. misrepresented the safety of its Heplisav vaccine for hepatitis B, eventually causing share prices to plunge.



U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said the proposed class of investors improperly based their suit on Dynavax’s alleged failure to disclose cardiac issues along with other so-called adverse events of special interest that occurred during the drug’s latest clinical trial, even though the investors later admitted that these issues didn’t actually belong...

