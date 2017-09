Laos Wins Final Set-Aside Of $56M Arbitral Award

Law360, Washington (September 14, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Malaysia’s top court has delivered the government of Laos what may be its final victory over a $56 million arbitral award in a dispute with two mining companies, which must now go back to arbitration after the court held the award improperly lumped together different contracts under the wrong governing law.



Thai-Lao Lignite (Thailand) Co. Ltd. and Hongsa Lignite (Lao PDR) Co. Ltd. had won the award, related to the termination of coal mining concessions, from a Malaysian arbitral tribunal in 2009. Malaysian courts subsequently annulled...

To view the full article, register now.