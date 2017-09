Del. River Regulator Moves Toward Permanent Fracking Ban

Law360, Philadelphia (September 13, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The Delaware River Basin Commission on Wednesday took a step toward making a long-running moratorium on fracking in the river’s watershed permanent, voting in favor of a resolution to issue draft regulations to ban use of the technique for oil and gas extraction.



The measure passed the regional body by a 3-1 vote, with governors of Delaware, New York and Pennsylvania supporting the measure, and the federal government opposing it. New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie abstained.



The move, which will have the sharpest impact on...

