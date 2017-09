3rd Circ. Wellbutrin Ruling May Hinder Pay-For-Delay Suits

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 14, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit’s recent decision affirming a win for GlaxoSmithKline in litigation accusing the company of stifling generic competition for antidepressant Wellbutrin XL could make it much harder for drug buyers to bring antitrust suits over reverse-payment patent dispute settlements.



The three-judge panel’s August decision upheld summary judgment for GSK, saying Wellbutrin XL buyers who brought the suit had not shown they were harmed by the reverse-payment, or pay-for-delay, settlements made by the company and Wellbutrin XL patent holder Biovail Corp.



Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark...

