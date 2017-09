12,500 Ford Owners Opt Out Of Settlement, Plan To Sue

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Nearly 12,500 Ford Fiesta and Focus owners with allegedly defective transmissions have opted out of a proposed settlement and plan to sue the automaker within the next month, Stern Law PLLC said Wednesday.



The proposed deal was announced in March and would provide “substantial cash payments” and other benefits to the owners of about 1.5 million vehicles, resolving a class action over vehicles with PowerShift transmissions. Sept. 5 was the last day owners of 2011-2016 Fiestas and 2012-2016 Focuses could opt out of the deal, and...

