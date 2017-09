Texas Atty Sues Firm Over Slice Of Possible Million-Dollar Pie

Law360, Houston (September 13, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Houston-area lawyer has sued his former firm Walne Law PLLC for allegedly violating a fee agreement and denying his right to a share of fees from an underlying contract dispute that could yield millions of dollars in damages.



Andrew Raish, who now works in the legal department for Texas convenience store chain Buc-ee's, alleges in his Sept. 8 petition in Texas court that when he started at Walne Law in August 2013, he entered into an agreement with principal Tracy Walne where Raish would receive...

