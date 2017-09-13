Senators Stump For New Tariffs On Canadian Lumber

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT) -- A quartet of U.S. senators on Tuesday made the case for new tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber, as the closely watched trade case between the two North American powerhouses winds toward its conclusion.



The U.S. Department of Commerce has already called for preliminary anti-dumping and countervailing duties ranging from 4.59 percent to 7.72 percent and 3.02 percent to 24.12 percent, respectively. It is expected to issue final tariff rates in November, after which the U.S. International Trade Commission will have the final say on whether the...

