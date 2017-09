Fleeing From Cops Not Enough For Removal, 5th Circ. Finds

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has reversed a Board of Immigration Appeals decision that a Ghanaian immigrant was ineligible for cancellation of removal based on a previous evading arrest conviction in Texas, finding Tuesday that the crime was not severe enough to automatically disqualify him.



The appellate court’s decision to vacate and remand the BIA’s past ruling marked a win for Henry Kpani Laryea, a native and citizen of Ghana who was admitted to the U.S. on an F-1 student visa in 2002 and lived without authorization since...

