Advocates Sue Over Warrantless Phone Searches At Border

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation accused border patrol officers in Massachusetts federal court Wednesday of conducting warrantless searches of smartphones and laptops at U.S. ports of entry in violation of constitutional privacy and free speech rights.



The suit names 10 U.S. citizens and one lawful permanent resident whose electronic devices were allegedly seized and searched — in some cases held for weeks or months — absent probable cause to believe that they held contraband or evidence of immigration and customs statute...

