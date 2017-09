Seattle Urges High Court To Turn Away Tribal Fishing Row

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Seattle Human Rights Commission has come out against the state of Washington’s decision to seek Supreme Court review of a Ninth Circuit ruling that found the state is obligated to remove culverts that impede fish passage, arguing the move flies in the face of tribes' treaty and human rights.



In a statement Monday “firmly” opposing the high court petition, SHRC said the request would chip away at treaty rights, which are guaranteed by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.



“Washington’s tribal...

To view the full article, register now.