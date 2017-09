Bain Takes The Lead In Battle For Toshiba's Chip Biz

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Toshiba on Wednesday revealed that it has entered into non-exclusive negotiations to sell its sought-after memory chip business to a group led by Bain Capital Private Equity LP, saying it hopes to get a deal done before October.



Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. made the decision to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Bain-led group to negotiate a deal for its multibillion-dollar Toshiba Memory Corp. business following a meeting of its board of directors, according to a Wednesday statement. The group, which is led by Bain...

To view the full article, register now.