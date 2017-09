Feds Seek Secure Background Check System Within the Year

Law360, Washington (September 14, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT) -- The federal government wants to have in place a new system for processing background checks for low-level security clearance applications in the next year and full operability of the system across all clearance levels by September 2019.



As the government deals with a backlog of clearance applications for military, civilian and contractor jobs estimated by one group to exceed 700,000, the Defense Information System said in a notification to industry posted Monday to the Federal Business Opportunities website it is working to develop a government-wide National...

