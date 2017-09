Fed. Circ. Refuses To Send Uber-Waymo Feud To Arbitration

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A case in which Alphabet Inc.’s self-driving car unit Waymo LLC accuses Uber Technologies Inc. of stealing its trade secrets will proceed to trial in California federal court next month after the Federal Circuit on Wednesday shut down Uber’s request to send the case to private arbitration.



In an order that keeps the case on track for an Oct. 10 trial, the appeals court upheld a decision by Judge William Alsup of the Northern District of California that arbitration is not appropriate in the case because...

