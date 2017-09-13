Air Force Awards Boeing $600M For Air Force One Design

Law360, Nashville (September 13, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force has awarded a nearly $600 million deal to The Boeing Co. for preliminary design work on the next Air Force One presidential jets, it announced on Wednesday.



Boeing was awarded the just less than $600 million contract modification on Tuesday, according to the announcement. Under the deal, Boeing will carry out design work to incorporate a mission communication system, upgrades to power systems, a medical facility, a made over interior, “autonomous ground operations capabilities” and a self-defense system into a pair of...

