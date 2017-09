DOD Wasted $65M On Counternarcotics Plane That Never Flew

Law360, Nashville (September 13, 2017, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense wasted at least $64.8 million on modifying an airplane for counternarcotics operations in Afghanistan that was never actually used, among a series of counternarcotics operations failures, according to a recent watchdog report.



The aircraft, an ATR 42-500 turboprop, was never used for its intended mission despite years of modification work and millions of dollars spent, with spending on several other joint DOD and U.S. Department of Justice counternarcotics programs also ending up mismanaged, the DOD Office of Inspector General claimed in...

