11th Circ. Says No New Trial For Ponzi Schemer

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Wednesday that a convicted Ponzi schemer was rightly denied a new trial after he was sentenced to five years in prison, with the panel agreeing he neither identified new evidence nor showed that the government had withheld it.



A three-judge panel rejected arguments raised by David Petersen, who was convicted in 2013 on securities and wire fraud charges for his role in a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors in a company called Westover Energy Trading LLC. The panel agreed with the...

