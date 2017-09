Hanergy Wants $7.2M In Calif. Solar Project Contract Row

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Hanergy America Solar Solutions asked for a quick win in California federal court on Tuesday, arguing that it should be paid about $7.2 million under a contract for a solar electric generating plant that placed the project’s risk on a company purchased by PSEG Solar California LLC.



Hanergy renewed its motion for summary judgement in its lawsuit against Columbia Solar Energy Generation LLC, saying that it was responsible for the risk when the project wasn’t certified as a full capacity deliverability status resource, which meant it...

