Retailers Cite Equifax In Urging Uniform Data Breach Law

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The National Retail Federation and other industry trade groups, citing the recent data breach at credit reporting giant Equifax Inc., urged Congress on Wednesday to pass a uniform national law on data breach notification that would replace existing state laws and apply to all industries that handle consumer data.



Any new federal law should include Federal Trade Commission enforcement, “reasonable” data security standards and a requirement that all affected sectors notify consumers when they suffer a breach of sensitive information so that there are no holes...

