Ind. Court Won’t Disturb Damages Ruling In Med Mal Case

Law360, Los Angeles (September 13, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The parents of a man who died due to allegedly negligent emergency room treatment can’t get additional damages from Indiana’s Patient Compensation Fund, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday, saying evidence presented by the fund regarding the patient’s life expectancy was properly allowed.



A three-judge Court of Appeals panel affirmed a trial judge’s bench ruling awarding approximately $350,000 in excess damages in a suit accusing an emergency room doctor of failing to properly treat their 31-year-old son Christopher McDaniel’s low potassium levels, which purportedly contributed to...

To view the full article, register now.