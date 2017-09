EEOC Rocks Cruise Line With Suit Alleging Illegal Firing

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued American Queen Steamboat Co. in Tennessee federal court on Tuesday, accusing a river cruise line executive of wrongly firing a head hotel director and then its cruise director for filing a written complaint saying a hotel director made unwanted advances on a bar manager.



American Queen violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when its senior vice president of operations, Gary Seabrook, retaliated against cruise director Carson Turner, according to the EEOC. Turner had alleged in a written complaint...

To view the full article, register now.