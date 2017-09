$2.1M Deal Over Fla. Prisoners' Hernia Surgeries Gets OK

Law360, Miami (September 13, 2017, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge granted final approval Wednesday for a $2.1 million settlement in a class action by state prison inmates who claimed the state's Department of Corrections and a private health care provider failed to give them proper hernia surgeries.



The state and defendant Corizon LLC admit no wrongdoing, but as part of the agreement, the state will implement a new policy on how it handles requests and referrals for hernia surgeries for the more than 100,000 inmates in its system.



“I think it's very...

