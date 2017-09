Ohio Court Affirms Med Mal Award In Patient Death Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 13, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A multimillion-dollar jury award was affirmed on Wednesday in a suit accusing an emergency room doctor of negligently treating a woman’s brain swelling, which purportedly caused her death, with an Ohio appeals court finding the evidence and expert testimony supported the verdict.



A three-judge, Ninth Judicial District panel upheld the jury’s verdict in a suit lodged by estate administrator Anthony McMichael. McMichael had accused ER physician Dr. John Pakiela and his practice group, General Emergency Medical Specialists Inc., of providing negligent treatment to his wife Nakeyia...

To view the full article, register now.