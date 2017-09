9th Circ. Favors Detainees' Privacy In FOIA Fight

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday upheld a summary judgment order tossing a suit by the treasurer of the National Border Patrol Council seeking the names of 149 noncitizens who were released from detention pending a final removal determination, saying the privacy rights of the former detainees outweigh any public interest.



A three-judge panel affirmed the opinion issued by Senior District Judge Roslyn O. Silver of Arizona’s district court, which held that the Department of Homeland Security had not erred in withholding the names of the released...

