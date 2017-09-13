Security Worries Prompt Federal Halt On Kaspersky Software

By Daniel Wilson

Law360, Nashville (September 13, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security ordered federal agencies Wednesday to stop using Kaspersky Lab software and services amid concerns about possible security risks, citing links between Kaspersky officials and the Russian government.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke issued a Binding Operational Directive, ordering all executive branch departments and agencies to implement plans to stop using products and services from AO Kaspersky Lab, a Russia-based computer security vendor, within 90 days.

The directive, BOD 17-01, stems from consultations among several agencies and “careful consideration of...
